Chevron's search to sell North Sea assets gets interest from Delek - Bloomberg

Israel's Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY) and U.K.'s Ineos have emerged as the front-runners for a package of North Sea oil and gas fields put up for dale by Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) that could fetch as much as $2B, Bloomberg reports.

The two companies are ahead of Premier Oil. Chrysaor Holdings and Oman's Petrogas, which also submitted bids late last month, according to the report.

CVX, which last week agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum, has said it was looking to exit the North Sea as it increases focus on areas such as U.S. shale.