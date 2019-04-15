Jury trial starts for Apple, Qualcomm battle

The San Diego-based jury trial pits Apple (AAPL) and its allies against Qualcomm (QCOM +0.9% ) and seeks up to $27B in damages for illegal patent licensing practices.

The $27B figure represents a tripling of the $9B Apple and friends want, which is possible if the jury finds in Apple's favor regarding antitrust concerns.

Qualcomm seeks $15B for Apple stopping some of its royalty payments.

The case, one of many between the former partners, relates to the modem chips that connect devices to wireless data networks.

