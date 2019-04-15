UBS adds up cost of Mattel recall

UBS clips its price target on Mattel (MAT -1.6% ) to $14 from $15 after factoring in the financial cost of a new recall of Fischer-Price Rock N' Play products.

"We estimate full cash refund for six month ownership of ~$18 million to $22 million, assuming 100% redemption rate," estimates the UBS analyst team.

More from UBS: "We estimate additional $20 million to $40 million of voucher redemption exposure, assuming 50% to 100% redemption rate on a sliding scale."

Mattel is due to report earnings on April 25, when more information may become available.

Previously: Mattel -2.2% as Fisher-Price recalls infant sleepers (April 12)