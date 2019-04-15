Hansa Biopharma divests its stake in Genovis and receives approval to commence imlifidase Phase 2 trial

Hansa Biopharma (OTC:HNSBF) divests its entire equity stake in Genovis (OTCPK:GEOVF) for SEK 89M (c.$9.6M).

Hansa will use the proceeds as working capital to expedite further the clinical development program of imlifidase, as well as ramp up preparations for clinical studies of recently selected lead in the NiceR-program and novel IgG-cleaving enzymes for repeat dosing.

Additionally, the company receives CTA and Ethics Committee approvals in Europe to initiate Phase 2 study of imlifidase in Guillain Barré Syndrome, and enroll up to 30 patients.

Open-label, single arm, multi-center study will evaluate imlifidase's safety, tolerability and efficacy in GBS patients in combination with standard of care intravenous immunoglobulin