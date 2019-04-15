Kerr Mines appoints Bonifacio as CEO and announces closing of private placement

Kerr Mines (OTCQB:KERMF +0.5% ) announced that Mr. Giulio T. Bonifacio has assumed the position of CEO in addition to his current role as Director.

The Company has also completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 3.35M units of the Company at a price of C$0.14/unit for gross proceeds of C$0.47M.

Mr. Bonifacio subscribed for 3M Units of the Offering and Peter Damouni, a director of the Company, subscribed for 0.35M units of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for continued mineral exploration and development and for general working capital purposes.