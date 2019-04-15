Schwab Q1 gains from net interest revenue increase

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Q1 total net revenue of $2.72B rose 2% Q/Q and 14% Y/Y as net interest revenue increased 3% Q/Q and 33% Y/Y.

Beats the average analyst estimate of $2.67B.

Q1 trading revenue of $185M fell 8% Q/Q and fell 10% Y/Y.

Q1 net income of $964M, or 69 cents per share, increased 5% from Q4 2018 and 24% from the year-ago quarter.

EPS beat the consensus of 65 cents.

Q1 net interest margin of 2.46% vs. 2.12% a year earlier.

Core net new assets total $51.7B, representing 6% annualized growth rate.

Total client assets $3.59T at the end of March, up 8% Y/Y, up 1% M/M.

Q1 new brokerage accounts of 386K rose 2% Q/Q, fell 13% Y/Y.

Client assets enrolled in digital advisory solutions at quarter end reached $37.7B, up 23% from a year ago

"Investors faced a mixed geopolitical and economic landscape, including international trade negotiations, the evolving Brexit debate, and a potential slowing in Fed rate hikes," said CEO Walt Bettinger.

Previously: Charles Schwab beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 15)