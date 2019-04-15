Mogo Finance announces merger with Difference Capital Financial

Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO +3% ) announces signing of a definitive arrangement agreement to merge Mogo by way of a plan of arrangement with Difference Capital Financial Inc. (OTC:TNTHF).

Each common share of Mogo will be exchanged for one Difference common share. Upon completion, former Mogo shareholders will own approximately 80% of the Combined Entity on a fully diluted basis.

The resulting company is expected to be named 'Mogo Inc.'

"This transaction enables Mogo to continue to invest in new products and innovation, building on our leadership position in the Canadian fintech space," said David Feller, Mogo's Founder and CEO.

The Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.