'Adult supervision urgently needed' at Hudbay, activist investor says

Waterton Global Resources, which owns 12.1% of Hudbay Minerals (HBM -4.4% ), sends a letter to shareholders highlighting what it considers the entrenchment and track record of poor strategic decision-making of HBM's board.

The P-E firm says HBM's "attempts to mislead shareholders and then cover up falsehoods reveals [a] crisis of judgment at the board level," which proves "adult supervision is urgently needed" at the company.

HBM committed "a galling lie" in stating that "a Bloomberg article seeded by Waterton" artificially manipulated the company's share price in order for Waterton to purchase shares at a discount and increase its ownership position.

Waterton wants HBM shareholders to elect five board candidates it has nominated.