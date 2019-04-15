Albireo's A4250 shows positive action in mid-stage pediatric cholestasis study

An open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Albireo Pharma's (ALBO -3.9% ) lead candidate A4250 in pediatric Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia patients for the treatment of cholestasis (restricted or blocked bile flow) showed a positive effect. The results were presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia are rare disorders characterized by abnormalities in the bile ducts that cause bile to accumulate in the liver.

Patients (n=20) receiving once-daily doses of A4250 for four weeks experienced reductions in serum bile acids of up to 92%. The majority also experienced improvements in pruritis (itchy skin)

A4250 inhibits a protein called ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) that plays an essential role in the recirculation of bile acids from the small intestine to the liver. Inhibiting IBAT reduces the amount of bile that can be recirculated to the liver, thereby potentially mediating the deleterious effects of cholestasis.

The company plans to launch a second pivotal trial in biliary atresia in H2.

A Phase 3 study, PEDFIC 1, assessing A4250 in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) is currently recruiting patients. Topline data should be available this year.