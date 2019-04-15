Real estate and financials drag averages into red

Monday's decline continues in midday New York trading as real estate and financial stocks tug down on the three major U.S. stock averages.
The Nasdaq slips 0.4% and S&P 500 falls 0.3%. The Dow, meanwhile, declines 0.3% as Goldman sinks 3.2% after Chairman and CEO David Solomon calls the quarter a "muted" start to the year.
By S&P industry sector, real estate (-0.9%) and financials (-0.6%) lag the broader market, while consumer staples (+0.5%), utilities (+0.2%), and health care (+0.1%) are the only sectors to manage gains.
Crude oil slides 0.9% to $63.29 per barrel.
10-year Treasury yield falls 1.5 basis points to 2.554%.
Dollar Index unchanged at 96.92.
