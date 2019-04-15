Brazil steelmakers hit by iron ore shortage after Vale disaster, report says

Vale's (VALE) decision SA to halt production at 10 sites in Brazil's Minas Gerais state following this January's deadly dam disaster has affected deliveries of iron ore pellets to clients, newspaper Valor Econômico reports.

Vale is trying to resolve the problem by bringing iron ore pellets produced in Maranhão state to clients in the southeast, but the longer distances involved are adding to transportation costs, according to the report.

The production cuts, estimated at 93M metric tons of iron ore, could trim 0.2 percentage points from Brazil’s gross domestic product this year, the Getúlio Vargas Foundation said this weekend.