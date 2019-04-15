Sierra Metals announces Q1 production results

Sierra Metals (SMTS +0.1% ) reports Q1 silver production of 0.7M ounces (+16% Y/Y); Lead 7M pounds (+10%); gold 1,986 ounces (+2%), copper 7.7M (-4%); Zinc 16.4M pounds (-10%) and Zinc equivalent 50.6M pounds (+7%)

Tonnes processed is +2% to 568,401 mt, with Daily throughput up to 6,496

Reports record quarterly throughput at the Cusi Mine in Mexico

At Yauricocha Mine, throughput declines 14% due to the illegal strike action, however on an annualized basis any production lost during should not materially affect the Company’s annual production guidance.

Forecasts 2019 silver production of 3,730k-4,176k ounces, gold production of 8,100-9,000 ounces.

For 2019, anticipates production for Copper of 45,000k-50,400k pounds; Lead 25,500-28,600 pounds and Zinc 72,400-81,100.