Mastercard upgrades data on Amazon B2B purchases

Mastercard (MA -0.3% ) is providing to its commercial cardholders enhanced data for Amazon Business transactions.

The product is currently available in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany for Mastercard commercial cards issued by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Bank PLC, JPMorgan, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The enhanced data will allow commercial cardholders to see details, quantities, unit price and tax for individual items they purchase; see shipping amounts associated with the financial charge; and to update information in expense management system or in Smart Data platform.

