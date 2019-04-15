BMW, Deutsche Telekom urge Germany to oppose Wi-Fi connected cars

Chief executives at Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.5%) and BMW (BMWYY +0.6%) are pushing Germany to oppose an EU proposal that might set a standard for connected cars based on Wi-Fi, rather than 5G.
“We are convinced that mandating Wi-Fi technology will cause significant delay to the European rollout of car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure communication,” write BMW's Harald Krueger and Deutsche Telekom's Tim Hoettges.
Germany says it's reviewing reservations raised by legal advisers before it takes a final position on the issue.
But carmakers are lined up across from each other amid a pair of competing standards: the Wi-Fi-based ITS-G5 standard, which would give Volkswagen (VWAGY +0.9%) and Renault (RNLSY -0.3%) the edge, and the 5G-based C-V2X, which would favor BMW, Daimler (DMLRY -0.6%), Ford (F -1.9%) and PSA Group.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox