BMW, Deutsche Telekom urge Germany to oppose Wi-Fi connected cars

Chief executives at Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.5% ) and BMW (BMWYY +0.6% ) are pushing Germany to oppose an EU proposal that might set a standard for connected cars based on Wi-Fi, rather than 5G.

“We are convinced that mandating Wi-Fi technology will cause significant delay to the European rollout of car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure communication,” write BMW's Harald Krueger and Deutsche Telekom's Tim Hoettges.

Germany says it's reviewing reservations raised by legal advisers before it takes a final position on the issue.