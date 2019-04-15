Simmons First National completes merger of Reliance Bancshares

Simmons First National (SFNC -2.2% ) has completed its acquisition of Reliance Bancshares where, the Reliance shareholders approved the transaction earlier this month.

With the completion of the merger of Reliance, Simmons now has ~$17.6B in consolidated assets and more than 200 branch locations across Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

“By adding over 20 bank branches to our presence in the St. Louis metropolitan area, this merger will strengthen our market share and bring forth additional opportunities for us to better serve this important region, which crosses into Illinois.” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons.