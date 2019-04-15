Pulmazole collaboration deal fails to lift Pulmatrix, down 7%

Pulmatrix (PULM -7.1% ) is down on more than 60% higher volume on the heels of an agreement with Cipla Limited subsidiary Cipla Technologies to develop and commercialize Pulmazole (itraconazole) for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) in asthma patients, a deal that appears to disappoint investors.

Under the terms of the partnership, PULM will receive $22M upfront in exchange for an exclusive license to Cipla Tech for pulmonary indications. The parties will equally share future development and commercialization costs as well as global free cash flow from product sales.

PULM will be primarily responsible for clinical development and Cipla Tech will be responsible for commercialization.

With the influx of new capital, PULM plans to launch a Phase 2 study in ABPA in asthma patients this month.