DionyMed Brands announces C$10M bought deal private placement

DionyMed Brands (OTCQB:HMDEF -9.4% ) enters into an agreement with a syndicate of agents co-led by Canaccord Genuity and Cormark Securities to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, of ~3.6M units at C$2.75/unit.

Each Unit includes one subordinate voting share and one subordinate voting share purchase warrant exercisable at C$3.80/warrant.

The net proceeds will be used primarily towards the Company's strategic growth initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

The offering is expected close by May 2, 2019.

Additionally, underwriters will receive broker warrants exercisable to acquire 7% of units sold under the Offering