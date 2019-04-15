Roan Resources sinks to all-time lows after surprise CEO departure

Roan Resources (ROAN -11.7% ) plunges as low as $4.95/share after Chairman and CEO Tony Maranto resigns for personal reasons, replaced on an interim basis by board member Joseph Mills.

Mills also commented on Q4 well action, saying Q4 wells "continue to demonstrate an attractively low decline rate" under the company's pressure management techniques.

Mills says 15 of Roan's Q4 wells have achieved at least 120 days of production, with an average 120-day production rate of 1,036 boe/day (48% oil, 22% natural gas liquids, 30% gas), vs. the average 90-day rate of 1,089 boe/day for the identical well set.