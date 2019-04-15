Acasti Pharma advancing development of CaPre for high triglycerides

Acasti Pharma (ACST +0.3% ) announces that its two in-process Phase 3 studies, TRILOGY 1 & 2, evaluating CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (abnormally high triglycerides in the blood) have exceeded a combined 89% patient randomization and more than 40% have completed their six-month treatment plans.

The current pace means that the last patient in TRILOGY 1 will finish the study in November since all patients have been randomized. Topline data, therefore, should be available in December.

TRILOGY 2 should wind up after TRILOGY 1, since 77% of the subjects have been randomized to date.