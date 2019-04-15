Netflix dips again ahead of earnings

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are down another 1.90% as selling pressure following the Disney+ unveiling extends for another session.

MarketWatch's Jeffrey Reeves says it's way too early to ring any sort of death knell for the streamer due to the new competition.

Reeves notes that what Disney offers in star power, Netflix offers in first-mover advantage and a native digital platform that is "in-step" with how streaming-video audiences consume content. "Maybe it won’t crank out blockbusters with big merchandising deals, but you can be sure that Netflix will keep you binging on stuff that connected with you personally. That adds up to staying power, and should support the recent price increase in its service," he writes.

Netflix reports earnings after the closing bell tomorrow. A few NFLX consensus marks to watch: revenue $4.50B, operating income $408M, EPS $0.57, domestic streaming net adds +1.38M, international streaming net adds +6.52M.

Shares of Netflix are up 29% YTD even after a couple of shaky days of trading.