Amerigo announces Q1 production results

Amerigo (OTCQX:ARREF -1.8% ) says that Q1 2019 production was affected by low plant recoveries and maintenance shutdown; Minera Valle Central (or MVC ) produced 13M pounds of copper at a cash cost of $2.03/lb per pound, and 0.2M pounds of molybdenum.

MVC is currently building a new and deeper Cauquenes extraction sump which will be operational in Q3 2019; for Q2 copper production is expected to be 14M, improving to 22M pounds in Q3 and Q4.

Due to lower production in H1-2019, MVC’s 2019 production guidance has been revised to 70-75M pounds of copper and 2M pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.45 to $1.60/lb, compared to prior guidance of 80-85M pounds of copper and 2.5M pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.30 to 1.45/lb Cu.

Q1 2019 financial results will announced on May 8, 2019.