International Business Machines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.24 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.58B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ibm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.