Netflix Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+21.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nflx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward.

