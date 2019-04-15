Hope Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.82M (-5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hope has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.