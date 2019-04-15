Bank of America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.24B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.