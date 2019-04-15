UniCredit to pay $1.3B in U.S. settlement

Italian bank UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) resolves investigations by U.S. federal and state governments into apparent violations of a number of U.S. sanction programs.

Between 2007 and 2012, three UniCredit subsidiaries processed payments to or through the U.S. that violated sanction programs targeting Burma, Cuba, Iran, Libya, Sudan, and Syria.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control worked on the case with the U.S. Department of Justice, the New York County District Attorney's Office, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and the State of New York's Department of Financial Services.

As part of the settlement, the UniCredit banks are required to implement and maintain compliance commitments to reduce the risk of conduct that would lead to violations.

Previously: StanChart to pay $1.1B in sanctions settlement (April 9)

Related tickers: OTCPK:UNCFY, OTCPK:UNCRY