Progressive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.08B (+13.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pgr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.