Johnson & Johnson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.55B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jnj has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.