BlackRock Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.13 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, blk has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.