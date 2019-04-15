Prologis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $687.21M (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pld has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.