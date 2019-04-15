CSX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, csx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.