Mellanox Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+48.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.4M (+19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mlnx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.