United Continental Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.61B (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ual has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.