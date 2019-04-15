Volkswagen eyes U.S. small pickup market

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is showing off its Tarok concept model at the New York Auto Show this week.

The German automaker is gauging the reaction to the compact entry-level pickup before deciding if it will make its way to the U.S. market.

Volkswagen hasn't sold a truck in the U.S. since 1984.

Car and Driver's Tarok take: "Is there room for a smaller, more fuel-efficient, unibody pickup truck here among the larger mid- and full-size trucks currently selling like hotcakes? We think so, especially if it's as stylish and useful as the Tarok concept. The truck's party trick is a reconfigurable cargo bed that can accommodate freight as long as 73.2 inches via a foldable panel behind the Tarok's back seat."