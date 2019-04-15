Great-West Lifeco to buy back 6.04% of shares outstanding

Great-West Lifeco (OTC:GWLOF) expects to purchase for cancellation 59.7M shares at C$33.50 per shares, for a total of $C$2.0B (US$1.5B).

Number of shares represents ~6.04% of its outstanding shares, according to the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid.

Power Financial's (OTCPK:POFNF) stake in Great-West Lifeco is expected to decline to 66.8% from 67.8%.

Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at a price of C$33.50 or less per share are expected to have 99.64% of their shares purchased by Great-West Lifeco.

IGM Financial, a public company controlled by Power Financial, tendered on a proportional basis, therefore, its indirect ownership in Great-West Lifeco is expected to stay at 4% after the offer is completed.

