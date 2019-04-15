Interactive Brokers Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $504.75M (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ibkr has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.