Fulton Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.93M (+40.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fult has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.