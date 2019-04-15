UnitedHealth Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.60 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.71B (+8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.