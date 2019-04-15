Comerica Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+25.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $852.88M (+7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cma has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.