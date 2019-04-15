Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.51B (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.