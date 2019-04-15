Wipro Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WIT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.