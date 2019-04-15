All resolutions pass at Vivendi annual meeting

Vivendi (VIVHY +0.7% ) says that all resolutions at its annual general meeting were adopted, though the company says its supervisory board will reexamine pay for its management board after those resolutions met with some opposition.

The meeting had a quorum of 67.04% represented.

The resolution on pay for CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine passed with 62% of the vote; Chairman Yannick Bollore's pay was approved with 72% of the vote.

Shareholders approved a dividend hike of 11.1%, to €0.50 for fiscal 2018, and appointed Cyrille Bollore as a member of the supervisory board for a four-year term, and renewed the appointment of Dominique Delport.

They also approved Vivendi's plan to convert into a European Company.