Supreme Court denies challenge to state nuclear subsidies

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not review lower court decisions that upheld nuclear plant subsidy programs in Illinois and New York.

The Electric Power Supply Association, which represents merchant power plant owners, had petitioned the Supreme Court to take up the case, arguing the subsidy programs pick winners and losers and undermine the free markets.

The 2nd and 7th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals had upheld the state programs to subsidize economically struggling nuclear plants, concluding that subsidies do not usurp the authority of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over wholesale electricity markets.

