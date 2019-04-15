Waste Management deal for Advanced Disposal wins Wall Street kudos

Waste Management (WM +2.6% ) pushes to a 52-week high and Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW +18.8% ) soars to all-time highs following the announced merger of the no. 1 and no. 4 waste management services providers.

Wall Street likes the deal, as WM paid less than 11x estimated 2019 EBITDA, less than its current 12x EBITDA valuation multiple.

BMO analyst Jeffrey Silber says WM's debt-leverage ratio is expected to remain within its long-term target debt-to-EBITDA range of 2.8x-3x, and the company is not stretching its balance sheet too thin to make the acquisition.

WM is upgraded to Buy at Stifel just days after the firm cut shares to Neutral, saying adding ADSW "dramatically lowers" its cost of capital, reduces capital spending and stimulates tuck-in activity that should all drive sustainable free cash flow growth.