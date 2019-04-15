Chevron's deal for Anadarko 'didn't knock anyone's socks off,' analyst says

Chevron (CVX +0.1% ) has recouped almost none of its 5% loss - its sharpest in more than a year - that followed news of its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, but analysts generally offer lukewarm support for the deal.

CVX's offer "didn't knock anyone's socks off," Gordon Haskett analyst Don Bilson tells Barron's.

J.P. Morgan's Phil Gresh thinks the Anadarko purchase makes more strategic sense for CVX than it would for Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.9% ), noting CVX and APC have overlapping businesses in the Permian Basin, the Gulf of Mexico and in Mozambique.

Wells Fargo's Roger Read thinks savings from combining the two companies will tally more than the $1B management reported on Friday; he rates CVX at Outperform with a $152 price target.

There's "much to like" about Chevron's deal for Anadarko Petroleum but the company already was the Permian Basin's top acreage holder and had no need for a mega-merger, Raymond James analysts say.

At least CVX did not overpay, the Ray Jay team says, reiterating their equivalent of a Buy rating on the stock.