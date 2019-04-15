American Airlines to add more simulator training for 737 MAX pilots - WSJ

American Airlines (AAL -2.6% ) is working to implement extra simulator training for Boeing 737 (BA -1.2% ) MAX flight crews for MCAS-related events after saying for months that its pilots did not need such additional experience, WSJ reports.

The decision means that as soon as the end of the summer, new and existing American 737 MAX pilots will encounter some simulator scenarios specifically focused on problems with the automated flight control system implicated to the model's two fatal nose dives in the past five months.

Southwest (LUV -1.4% ) and United Continental (UAL -1.1% ), the other U.S. carriers with MAX aircraft, do not intend to adopt similar training changes, according to the report, although some overseas carriers have signaled they may utilize enhanced simulator training.

American earlier joined Southwest in extending flight cancellations of the 737 MAX into August.