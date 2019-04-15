Schlumberger board favors COO Le Peuch as next CEO - Bloomberg

Schlumberger’s (SLB +1.7% ) board, due to meet this week, is leaning toward choosing current COO Olivier Le Peuch to become the company's next CEO, Bloomberg reports.

Le Peuch would succeed Paal Kibsgaard, who has struggled to boost investor enthusiasm for the company and said last month that he asked the board last year to begin looking for his successor.

Le Peuch has worked for SLB for 32 years and was named COO in February, prompting speculation that he would be next in line to run the company.