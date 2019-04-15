Cryptos fall after report on`Flash Boys' crypto trading bots

Four of the five top cryptocurrencies by market cap slide after Bloomberg publishes an article about a research paper describing "Flash Boys"-like trading manipulation on certain crypto exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) falls 2.5% to $5,035.28; Ripple (XRP-USD) -3.9% to $0.3173; Ethereum (ETH-USD) -5.5% to $159.45; and Litecoin (LTC-USD) -8.4% to $76.92.

Autonomous trading programs, or arbitrage bots, anticipate and profit from ordinary users' trades on decentralized exchanges, which let them trade more directly, according to researchers at Cornell Tech and several other universities.

The firms using the bots access priority ordering by paying higher fees; one way they profit is by front-running--monitor orders of other traders then manage to place them first.

Decentralized exchanges--or DEXes--account for only a small percentage of overall crypto trading volume, but that can increase quickly as companies like Binance build their own DEXes.

Similar practices may be occurring on centralized crypto exchanges, too, says Ari Juels, a professor at Cornell Tech.

