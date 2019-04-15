J.B. Hunt Transport -5% after earnings miss

J.B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) reports operating revenue rose 7% Y/Y in Q1 to $2.09B. After backing out fuel surcharges, revenue was up 8%.

In the intermodal segment, revenue per load excluding fuel surcharges increased approximately 11%, partially offset by a 7% decline in volumes.

Dedicated contract services segment revenue increased by 22%, due chiefly to additional customer contracts from a year ago and customer rate increases.

Integrated capacity solutions load growth was 15%, partially offset by a 12% decrease in revenue per load over the same period in 2018.

Truck segment revenue jumped 10% during the quarter.

Operating income was $168M vs. $169M a year ago.

JBHT -4.64% AH.

Previously: J.B. Hunt Transport Services misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (April 15)