Cumulus to sell L.A. radio station, swap for Allentown stations

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) has announced two strategic deals.

It has a deal to sell KLOS-FM in Los Angeles to Meruelo Media for $43M in cash.

It's also reached a swap agreement with Connoisseur Media to exchange two of its stations in southern Connecticut for four stations in and around Allentown, Pa.

Both deals are accretive, says CEO Mary Berner, and the substantial cash from the KLOS deal "can be used to further pay down debt and invest in high potential business opportunities."

Both deals are set for closure in Q3.